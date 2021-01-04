D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.86.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI opened at $68.92 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $81.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,216,327,000 after buying an additional 306,226 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,379,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,622,000 after purchasing an additional 194,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,974,000 after buying an additional 1,257,934 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.