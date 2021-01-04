D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.86.
DHI opened at $68.92 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $81.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,216,327,000 after buying an additional 306,226 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,379,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,622,000 after purchasing an additional 194,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,974,000 after buying an additional 1,257,934 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
