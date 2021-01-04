Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DDAIF. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Daimler to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $70.30 on Monday. Daimler has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $47.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.