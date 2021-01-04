Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DDAIF. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Daimler to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.
Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $70.30 on Monday. Daimler has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
