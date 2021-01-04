DAOstack (GEN) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and $102,447.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,859.90 or 1.00565978 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00009021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018669 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011313 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00040148 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000176 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,832,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

