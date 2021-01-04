Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to announce $7.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.31 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $6.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $34.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.35 billion to $35.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $37.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.85 billion to $39.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.21.

NYSE DE opened at $269.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $273.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,849 shares of company stock worth $27,611,284 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

