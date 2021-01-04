Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Hits New 1-Year High at $273.72

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $273.72 and last traded at $272.96, with a volume of 9765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $269.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.03 and its 200-day moving average is $215.36. The company has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,849 shares of company stock worth $27,611,284 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

