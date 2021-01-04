Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Deluxe from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE DLX opened at $29.20 on Thursday. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $439.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.45 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Deluxe by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 255,322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 45,958 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deluxe by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

