Dent Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $19.24 million and $821,638.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dent has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00042771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.00319423 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00032040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00023199 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,475,941,183 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.