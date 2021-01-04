Dero Price Down 27.5% This Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $119,651.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,277,625 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.