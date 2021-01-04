Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Market Cap Tops $2.43 Million

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Diamond Platform Token has a market cap of $2.43 million and $6.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00004307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00043004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00301126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00029690 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.18 or 0.02069209 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Profile

DPT is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,890 tokens. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower . The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com . The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

