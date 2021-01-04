Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diamondback Energy shares have handily outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S. Exploration & Production industry over the trailing 3-month period (+69.4% versus +45.8%) and poised for further capital appreciation. Diamondback focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions & active drilling in the Permian Basin. Diamondback's leading position in the unconventional play got another leg up with the proposed takeover of QEP Resources. The transaction will further boost the company’s production and proved reserves in the region along with offering the firm with synergy benefits. Moreover, the company’s substantial ownership interest in its infrastructure spin-off Rattler Midstream provides it with a steady and growing revenue stream. Consequently, Diamondback is viewed a preferred upstream energy firm to own now.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FANG. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after purchasing an additional 832,808 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 493,966 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,042.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 464,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,157,000 after purchasing an additional 373,601 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

