Digitalcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 44% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $73,034.49 and $10.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 49.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,772,858 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

