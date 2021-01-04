dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.80

Shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD)

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

