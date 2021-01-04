DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.43% from the company’s current price.

DASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

DoorDash stock opened at $142.75 on Monday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $135.38 and a 52 week high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

