Dragonchain Trading 24.8% Higher This Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0560 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $20.73 million and $308,052.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dragonchain Token Profile

DRGN is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,997,646 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

