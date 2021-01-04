E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered E.On from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. E.On has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. As a group, analysts expect that E.On will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

