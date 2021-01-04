Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.43

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.43 and last traded at $103.77, with a volume of 1436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.35.

EXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.51.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,444,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $645,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,151.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,412 shares of company stock worth $9,451,748. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 58.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after buying an additional 59,458 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $2,323,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

