EasyFi (EASY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.59 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One EasyFi token can now be purchased for $3.95 or 0.00012056 BTC on exchanges. EasyFi has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00031049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00126686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.17 or 0.00540458 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00146971 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005815 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00270149 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00019529 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

EasyFi Token Trading

EasyFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

