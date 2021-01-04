EchoLink (EKO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $114,137.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. EchoLink has a market cap of $699,256.90 and approximately $114,137.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, LBank, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00043176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.00301497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00029720 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015590 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.04 or 0.02149518 BTC.

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

