EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 8.8% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,640,000 after acquiring an additional 27,914,986 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after buying an additional 1,655,079 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 9,798,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,098,000 after buying an additional 1,458,026 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,942,083. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

