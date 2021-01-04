Ellaism Reaches Market Capitalization of $420,387.17 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $420,387.17 and approximately $172.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $968.85 or 0.02977334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00020136 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 40,422,513 coins and its circulating supply is 40,371,181 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.