Elrond (EGLD) One Day Volume Hits $58.86 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond token can currently be bought for $28.68 or 0.00086244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Binance DEX, Bilaxy and Dcoin. Elrond has a total market cap of $421.71 million and $58.86 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00031560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00124385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.95 or 0.00544211 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00144302 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00266513 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00050697 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,937,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,705,573 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Binance, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

