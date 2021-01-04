ELYSIA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $459,750.00 (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and $459,750.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELYSIA token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00126153 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.47 or 0.00259876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.00531172 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00285239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00050879 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

ELYSIA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

