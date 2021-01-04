Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO.V) (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO.V) (CVE:EMO)’s share price traded down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 27,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 330,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.76 million and a P/E ratio of -3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20.

Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO.V) Company Profile (CVE:EMO)

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. Its flagship project includes the 100% owned the Plaza Norte Project comprising 120 claims covering an area of 3,600 hectares located in the Cantabria region of northern Spain.

