Empire Resources Limited (ERL.AX) (ASX:ERL) Insider Michael Ruane Acquires 2,300,000 Shares

Empire Resources Limited (ERL.AX) (ASX:ERL) insider Michael Ruane bought 2,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,900.00 ($21,357.14).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Michael Ruane bought 1,500,000 shares of Empire Resources Limited (ERL.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,500.00 ($13,928.57).

On Wednesday, November 11th, Michael Ruane acquired 1,500,000 shares of Empire Resources Limited (ERL.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,000.00 ($12,857.14).

On Tuesday, October 13th, Michael Ruane acquired 700,000 shares of Empire Resources Limited (ERL.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,100.00 ($6,500.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.01.

Empire Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Yuinmery copper-gold project comprising five granted tenements for a total area of 84.5 square kilometers located in the Mid-West region of Western Australia; and the Penny's gold project located to the east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

