EMX Royalty Co. (EMX.V) (CVE:EMX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.83

EMX Royalty Co. (EMX.V) (CVE:EMX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.83 and last traded at C$4.39, with a volume of 34453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a current ratio of 18.51 and a quick ratio of 17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$383.73 million and a P/E ratio of -98.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.40.

In related news, Director Brian Kenneth Levet sold 66,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$266,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,900 shares in the company, valued at C$263,600.

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

