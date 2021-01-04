Encavis AG (CAP.F)’s (CAP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CAP. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Warburg Research set a €18.60 ($21.88) price objective on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encavis AG (CAP.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.03 ($17.68).

Get Encavis AG (CAP.F) alerts:

Encavis AG (CAP.F) stock opened at €21.35 ($25.12) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 496.51. Encavis AG has a 12 month low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 12 month high of €21.35 ($25.12). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Encavis AG (CAP.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis AG (CAP.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.