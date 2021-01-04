ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

E has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $20.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ENI has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 14.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 132,026 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 14.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 553,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 68,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ENI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ENI by 1,821.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 194,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 1.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

