Ennis, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th.

Ennis has raised its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ennis has a payout ratio of 61.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ennis alerts:

EBF stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. The company has a market cap of $465.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Ennis had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.35%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Ennis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.