Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) Shares Sold by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.27. 9,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,008. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

