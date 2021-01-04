Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

ETON stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.29. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of ($0.16) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 400,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 292,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

