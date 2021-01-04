EUNO (EUNO) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $8.03 million and $22,169.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00455830 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000177 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000065 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,081,006,468 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.