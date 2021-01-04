Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EB has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Eventbrite from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.46.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 110.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eventbrite by 619.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

