Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.77.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,639,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 42.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at about $6,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.
About Everest Re Group
Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.
