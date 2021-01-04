Everus Price Tops $0.0271 on Major Exchanges (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. Everus has a market capitalization of $12.63 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $33.94 and $24.68.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00043018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00306316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00030701 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00022964 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (EVR) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . Everus’ official website is everus.org

Buying and Selling Everus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

