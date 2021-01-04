ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits Market Cap of $542,348.10

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0927 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $542,348.10 and approximately $4,251.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007215 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

