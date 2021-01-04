ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.78.

EXLS stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. ExlService has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $87.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $123,733.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $191,557.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,525.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,632. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,520,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,790,000 after purchasing an additional 418,100 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 503,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 445,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 62,625 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 304,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 236,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 76,592 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

