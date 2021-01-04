Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $148.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $132.40 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $134.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. FMR LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 134.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $345,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,743 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,996,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 102.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 990,865 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,792,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,379,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

