Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $148.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as high as $135.20 and last traded at $135.20, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.12.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

