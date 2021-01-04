Express (NYSE:EXPR) & Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) Critical Review

Express (NYSE:EXPR) and Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Express has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Francesca’s has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Express and Francesca’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Express 0 3 0 0 2.00 Francesca’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Express currently has a consensus price target of $1.83, indicating a potential upside of 101.47%. Given Express’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Express is more favorable than Francesca’s.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of Francesca’s shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Express shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Francesca’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Express and Francesca’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Express $2.02 billion 0.03 -$164.36 million ($0.13) -7.00 Francesca’s $407.54 million 0.00 -$25.02 million N/A N/A

Francesca’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Express.

Profitability

This table compares Express and Francesca’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Express -35.66% -119.08% -14.91% Francesca’s -14.73% -131.85% -14.85%

Summary

Express beats Francesca’s on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Express

Express, Inc. operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store. The company was formerly known as Express Parent LLC and changed its name to Express, Inc. in May 2010. Express, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products, including dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. The company's accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, beauty products, and hair accessories; and gifts comprising fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated approximately 711 boutiques in 47 states and the District of Columbia, as well as served its customers through francescas.com. Francesca's Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On December 3, 2020, Francesca's Holdings Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

