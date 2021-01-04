Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.94.

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $150.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.09.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,169,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,802,605.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eyenovia in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Shone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

