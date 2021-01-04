Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $506.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $486.43.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of FICO stock opened at $511.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $496.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.04. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $530.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $31,318,713.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,829 shares of company stock worth $2,588,651. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.