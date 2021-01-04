FantasyGold (FGC) Market Cap Tops $372,419.86

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $372,419.86 and $11.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00031143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00124390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.11 or 0.00546546 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00144311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00265963 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00050899 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.