Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $71.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.91. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $71.73.

