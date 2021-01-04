Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) alerts:

TSE FSZ traded up C$0.40 on Monday, hitting C$11.08. 262,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,848. Fiera Capital Co. has a 1-year low of C$4.77 and a 1-year high of C$13.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,222.22.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$170.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.512786 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.