Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $37.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.20% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FITB. UBS Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.
Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48.
In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $60,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
