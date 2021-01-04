Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $37.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FITB. UBS Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $60,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

