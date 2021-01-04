Financial Analysis: Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Hang Lung Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hudson Pacific Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Hudson Pacific Properties pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hudson Pacific Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hudson Pacific Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Hang Lung Properties has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hang Lung Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hang Lung Properties and Hudson Pacific Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Lung Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hudson Pacific Properties 0 4 5 0 2.56

Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus price target of $26.69, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Hang Lung Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hang Lung Properties and Hudson Pacific Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Lung Properties $1.13 billion 10.49 $787.55 million N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties $818.18 million 4.47 $44.49 million $2.03 11.83

Hang Lung Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Pacific Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Hang Lung Properties and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Lung Properties N/A N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties 2.76% 0.61% 0.29%

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats Hang Lung Properties on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP, and listed as a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

