Financial Analysis: HKN (OTCMKTS:HKNI) versus Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and HKN (OTCMKTS:HKNI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and HKN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil -46.10% -3.06% -1.40% HKN N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Murphy Oil and HKN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 3 7 5 0 2.13 HKN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus target price of $13.39, suggesting a potential upside of 10.68%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than HKN.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Murphy Oil and HKN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $2.83 billion 0.66 $1.15 billion $0.87 13.91 HKN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than HKN.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Murphy Oil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of HKN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HKN has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats HKN on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

About HKN

HKN, Inc. operates as an independent energy company. The company owns an oilfield emulsion breaking technology that purifies oilfield emulsions by breaking and separating the emulsions into oil, water, and solids. It also holds non-operated oil and gas leases and mineral interests in properties located in the Bakken and Niobrara shale oil plays; and rights to acreage in the Permian Basin of Texas. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

