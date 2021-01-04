First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Compass Point

Compass Point reiterated their top pick rating on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.88.

NYSE FRC opened at $146.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.48. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $147.24. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 269.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $82,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

