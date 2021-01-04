FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.90

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 302519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

About FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC)

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.