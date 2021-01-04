Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FSR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.28. 111,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,152. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.89. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $23.63.

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

